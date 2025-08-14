FBI Recovers Stolen Conquistador Documents From 16th Century Mexico

Taylor Swift Fights Back Tears Over Years-Long Music Saga
YOU BELONG WITH ME
An emotional Taylor Swift has opened up about buying the rights to her own music on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast. In May, Swift announced she now owned the master recordings to her first six albums, which had previously been sold by her industry enemy Scooter Braun. “The first time [my music] was sold really ripped my heart out of my chest,” Swift said on New Heights, noting that not owning her music was “an intrusive thought I had every day.” A defiant Swift re-recorded four of her albums, reissuing them as Taylor’s Versions. The superstar fought back tears when she revealed her mother Andrea and brother Austin approached the most recent owner of her early music, private equity firm Shamrock Capitol, on her behalf, rather than lawyers. When she found out she’d been successful, Swift said she “dramatically hit the floor, started bawling my eyes out and weeping.” The singer noted that, “If I never would have been able to buy back my music, one day someone else would be leaving all of my music from my first six albums to their kids in their will.”