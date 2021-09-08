FBI Releases New Video of Jan. 6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect
ON THE LOOSE
The FBI released new footage Wednesday of the suspect accused of placing pipe bombs near the headquarters of both the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee, CNN reported. The video footage shows the suspect hovering around the DNC headquarters, eventually sitting at the bench where the bomb was later placed. The FBI also released a virtual map that tracks the route officials believe the suspect took while in Washington, D.C. “Reviews of the suspect’s behavior in video footage and interviews with residents in the Capitol Hill neighborhood have led the FBI to believe the suspect is not from the area,” officials said in a news release, per CNN.
Officials discovered the bombs shortly before rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. The bombs were detonated by robots, and authorities are offering a $100,000 reward leading to the suspect’s capture.