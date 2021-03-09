FBI Releases New Video With Plea for Anyone Who Recognizes Pipe Bomb Suspect’s ‘Body Language’ to Come Forward

Read it at Twitter
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday released new video of the person suspected of planting pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC offices the night before the violent attack on the Capitol, calling for anyone who recognizes the person’s “gait, body language, or mannerisms” to come forward. “We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now,” Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office Steven M. D’Antuono said in a statement. The FBI released a new wanted poster for the suspect Friday and also pleaded with the public to help. The poster specifies that the swoosh on the Nike “Air Max Speed Turf” shoes the suspect was wearing is yellow. The reward for information leading to an identification of the suspect is still $100,000.