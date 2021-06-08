Hundreds Arrested After FBI Reveals It Secretly Ran Encrypted Messaging App for Criminals
‘TROJAN SHIELD’
Hundreds of alleged criminal underworld figures have been arrested around the globe after using an encrypted messaging app that was secretly being controlled by the FBI and Australian intelligence. The success of the audacious operation was announced early Tuesday morning by the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison. According to The Guardian, the plan was put together by Australian police and the FBI in 2018, and saw U.S. intelligence take over control of the An0m messaging app. It allowed the agencies to look through millions of encrypted messages between criminal enterprises, and has directly led to the arrest of suspects in Australia, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. Morrison said the cover plot had “struck a heavy blow against organized crime—not just in this country, but one that will echo… around the world.” Australian officials said they had arrested 224 people. The FBI is expected to hold its own press conference about the operation later Tuesday.