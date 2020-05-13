FBI Mistakenly Reveals Saudi Diplomat Suspected of 9/11 Link
Lawyers for the Federal Bureau of Investigation inadvertently revealed the identity of a Saudi diplomat suspected of supporting the Al-Qaeda terrorists who carried out the September 11, 2001 attacks, Yahoo News reports. The disclosure, filed in April but unsealed last week, came as part of a filing in a lawsuit brought by families of 9/11 victims who have accused the Saudi government of facilitating the attacks. The filing was meant to support the Justice Department’s assertion that the diplomat’s identity would remain clandestine, but in one instance, lawyers failed to redact the official’s name: Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah. He is a Saudi emissary who was assigned to the country’s embassy in Washington, D.C. in 1999 and 2000. Some investigators suspected that he instructed two others, a cleric and a government agent, to assist the would-be terrorists in settling in the United States. Jarrah’s whereabouts are currently unknown. A spokesman for the families told Yahoo: “This shows there is a complete government cover-up of the Saudi involvement.” The FBI confirmed it was a mistake. The FBI was reportedly never able to prove that Jarrah knew the men arriving in the U.S. were members of al-Qaeda, or that they were planning terrorist attacks.