FBI Runs Checks on All 25,000 Troops in D.C. in Fear of Insider Attack on Biden Inauguration
Every single one of the 25,000 National Guard troops deployed to Washington, D.C. this week is being vetted by the FBI as officials fret over the prospect of an insider attack on Joe Biden’s inauguration. The checks, reported by the Associated Press, started last week and will be completed by the time the event kicks off on Wednesday morning. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told AP that no evidence of an inside threat has been found, but no risks can be taken after the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters earlier this month. “We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy told the news wire. Two and a half times more National Guard troops have been assigned to Biden’s inauguration than were sent to previous events.