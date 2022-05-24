FBI Says ISIS Scoped Out George W. Bush’s House to Assassinate Him
DALLAS DRAMA
An ISIS operative living in Ohio on a pending asylum application has been accused of plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush and a former Iraqi general supposedly living in the U.S. under a new identity. A search warrant application obtained by Forbes alleges that the man, who Forbes has not identified, tried to obtain fake FBI gear, and video-taped Bush’s home in Dallas. The filing says he planned to smuggle seven accomplices into the U.S. via the Mexico border to help carry out the hit. The man blamed Bush for killing Iraqis and destabilizing the country after 9/11, the FBI said. The scheme unraveled because two of the man’s associates were actually FBI informants, including one who gave him a phone that was then monitored by the FBI. Forbes reports it’s unclear if the man has been arrested or charged.