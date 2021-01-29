FBI Says Pipe Bombs at RNC, DNC Were Left Night Before, Ups Reward to $100K
CAPITOL ATTACK
The FBI released new details on Friday in their hunt for the suspect who left pipe bombs at the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters that were found on the day of the Capitol riot. The bombs were left the night before, on Jan. 5, the FBI says. Video footage acquired by the Washington Post shows the suspect walking into an alley near the RNC carrying a backpack just after 8 p.m. Minutes later, he’s seen leaving the alley with the backpack, with security cameras catching him walking in the area several times over a short period.
Police found the bombs the next day as Trump supporters were storming the Capitol, stretching law enforcement resources thin. The FBI has released images of the suspect’s Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes and upped the reward for information leading to an arrest to $100,000.