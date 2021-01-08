FBI Says There’s ‘No Indication’ Antifa Involved in Mob Attack on Capitol, Debunking Right-Wing Claims
BLAME GAME
The FBI said there’s no indication antifa had anything to do with the pro-Trump insurrection at the Capitol, despite misinformation spread by Trump allies that alleged the opposite. “We have no indication of that at this time,” FBI Assistant Director Steven D’Antuono said at a press conference on Friday. On Wednesday evening, GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz said antifa members had been spotted among the mob that stormed the Capitol, going off a Washington Times story that said face-recognition technology spotted two antifa members there. That story was later retracted when the facial-recognition company said it was untrue; but the company said its technology did recognize the faces of multiple conservative extremists at the attack. The D.C. attorney also affirmed this week that no evidence was found to indicate antifa had anything to do with Wednesday’s events.