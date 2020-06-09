FBI Searches Doomsday Writer’s Home in Missing Kids Probe

Law enforcement officers are executing a search warrant Tuesday on the home of Chad Daybell, the doomsday author whose first wife died under mysterious circumstances and whose second wife has refused to cooperate with the investigation into her two missing children.

The Rexburg, Idaho, Police Department said the FBI is assisting in the search. Details about what police are looking for have not been released because the warrant is sealed.

J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since September and police have said their lives are in danger. Their mother, Lori Vallow, is being held in an Idaho lockup on child desertion, contempt and other charges in lieu of $1 million bail.

Daybell and Vallow have been under a cloud of suspicion since police were asked to check on the kids, went to their home, and were given a bogus story about their whereabouts. When cops returned a day later to investigate further, the adults were nowhere to be found.

In the ensuing weeks, the investigation uncovered layer after layer of disturbing intrigue—from the couple’s apocalyptic religious beliefs, to the recent deaths of their former spouses, to a string of other menacing events.

In a recent interview with EastIdahoNews.com, a friend of the couple revealed that she was asked to lie to police and say the kids were with her. She said she refused and later pressed Daybell and Vallow about the children.

“I think the first question I said is, ‘Why haven’t you told us where the kids are?’” Melanie Gibb said. “[Lori responded], ‘Well, for your safety, we cannot tell you.’ That was just alarming to me. What safety? Why am I in danger? I didn’t feel like I was in danger.”