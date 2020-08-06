FBI Searches Home of Crystal Rogers’ Ex-Boyfriend Five Years After Her Disappearance
SEEKING ANSWERS
The FBI conducted a search of the home of Crystal Rogers’ ex-boyfriend Brooks Houck on Thursday, more than five years after the Kentucky mother of five disappeared. Federal agents began their raid Thursday morning, starting the execution of nine search warrants, including at Houck’s home, and 50 interviews in Bardstown, Kentucky. Houck had told police in 2015 that she disappeared after they had gone to bed together, and was later identified as the main suspect in the case, but he has not been charged with a crime. Houck’s brother, Nick Houck, was fired from the police department after allegedly interfering with the investigation. Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed a year after Rogers’ disappearance while hunting with his son and grandson, but no arrests have been made in his death.