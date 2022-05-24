CBS Pulls ‘FBI’ Season Finale After School Shooting in Texas
TOO REAL
CBS is pulling the Season 4 finale of FBI after a gunman killed 18 students and three teachers Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. FBI centers around a group of New York-based agents and Tuesday night’s planned episode, titled “Prodigal Son,” follows them as they work to prevent a school shooting, with the official synopsis reading, “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.” CBS will instead rerun the season’s 12th episode and has not specified when, or if, the finale will air. The shooting in Uvalde is the largest mass shooting at an elementary school since a gunman murdered 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.