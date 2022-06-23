FBI Seizes Nevada GOP Chairman’s Phone in Fake-Elector Investigation: Report
CROSSHAIRS
FBI agents on Wednesday seized the cellphone of Nevada’s top Republican official as part of an investigation into a fake elector scheme after the 2020 election, according to reports. Agents are said to have taken the phone of state Republican Chairman Michael McDonald in connection with an alleged plot to give Nevada’s six Electoral College votes to Donald Trump for the 2020 presidential election, despite Joe Biden winning the state by more than 2 percent of the votes cast. A separate search warrant was also said to have been issued for the state Republican Party Secretary James DeGraffenreid—who also signed bogus paperwork attempting to certify Nevada’s votes for Trump—but the FBI was reportedly unable to find him on Wednesday. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol said at its Tuesday hearing that it would be partly focusing on the fake elector scheme.