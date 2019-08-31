CHEAT SHEET
FBI Seized Firearms From Ex-Marine Who Publicly Threatened to ‘Slaughter’ Antifascist Demonstrators
The FBI used Oregon’s new “red flag” law to seize firearms from a former Marine who threatened to “slaughter” antifascist demonstrators ahead of a right-wing Portland rally earlier this month, The Oregonian reports. Shane Kohfield is said to have publicly made the threat—using a loud speaker and displaying his concealed weapons permit—in front of the Portland mayor’s home in July. After Kohfield proclaimed that he had a “detailed plan on how I would wipe out antifa,” the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force took a proactive approach and utilized a law allowing them to confiscate weapons from any person showing signs of being a danger to others. Kohfield was also reportedly committed to a veterans’ hospital for 20 days, though he has not been charged with any crime. After his release, he told The Oregonian he understood why he worried police, admitting that he looked “unhinged” and “dangerous.” But he said he was trying to “de-escalate” the situation ahead of the planned Aug. 17 rally by being “the scariest person in the room” rather than “the most violent.”