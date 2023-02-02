FBI Set to Scour Mike Pence’s Home for Classified Documents: Report
‘MISTAKES WERE MADE’
Mike Pence’s attorneys are in talks with the Justice Department to conduct a search of the former vice president’s home, The Wall Street Journal reports. Last month, Pence said that a “small number of documents bearing classified markings” were discovered at his Carmel, Indiana, residence. “Mistakes were made, and I take full responsibility, and I’ve directed my counsel to work with the National Archives with the Department of Justice, and with the Congress to fully cooperate in any investigation,” he said. “Our national security depends on the proper handling of classified and sensitive materials, and I know that when errors are made, it’s important that they be resolved swiftly and disclosed.” The FBI is set to carry out the new search, which comes amid multiple investigations into the emergence of classified documents at former politicians’ homes, including an ongoing analysis of sensitive materials located at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home.