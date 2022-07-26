FBI Shares List of Native Americans Still Missing in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
The FBI announced a new program Monday that could help locate missing Indigenous Americans of the Navajo Nation. More than 170 people have been reported missing, but those records were previously incomplete and outdated. The program is part of a wider effort for Native Americans who have not notified the police to report missing family members. “For a long time, the issue of missing Native Americans has been in the news and a lot of people have been wondering if anybody is paying attention,” Albuquerque FBI Division Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda said during a press conference. “We are taking a significant step toward justice for these victims, their families and communities.” The Navajo Nation stretches from Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico, and the FBI plans to update missing persons lists monthly.