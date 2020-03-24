FBI Shuts Down Russian Platform Selling Hacked Data, Accounts, Personal Info
The FBI shut down a Russian-based cyber platform that sold hacked data, accounts, and personal information and arrested the man allegedly behind the operation, according to the Justice Department. The platform, called DEER.IO, allegedly permitted individuals to sell and buy criminal products or services—with sales exceeding $17 million since Oct. 2013. Computer files, financial information, and compromised user accounts for many domestic and international companies were available for purchase on the platform. If an individual wanted to sell contraband, they would set up a storefront on DEER.IO for a monthly fee of 800 Rubles—or about $12.50. The FBI purchased a large quantity of personal information form the platform for less than $700 and was able to glean names, dates of birth, and social security numbers of a number of individuals from San Diego, California from that information.
Russian hacker Kirill Victorovich Firsov, who is suspected to be DEER.IO’s administrator, was arrested earlier this month in New York and charged with crimes related to hacking American companies for customer information. His next court date is scheduled for April 16.