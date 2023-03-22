CHEAT SHEET
FBI Suspect Threatens to Jump Out of 31st Floor Window
An hours-long standoff took place Wednesday in New York City when a man accused of conning investors out of $100,000 by pretending to be the child of a rich Jamaican family threatened to jump from a 31st floor skyscraper when the FBI tried to serve him a search warrant. Ian Mitchell, 35, allegedly broke the apartment window and tried to climb out Wednesday morning, and could be seen dangling from the building. By the early afternoon, he left the window but barricaded himself in the apartment, threatening to jump as police, the FBI, a hostage negotiation team, and even Mayor Eric Adams tried to talk him off the edge. Just before 5 p.m., police repelled into the apartment and retrieved Mitchell, who was placed in an ambulance.