FBI: Help Us ID Suspects Who Beat Cop During Capitol Riots
The FBI is appealing to the public for help in identifying seven men who allegedly took part in an assault on a Washington, D.C., police officer during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Officer Mike Fanone had a mild heart attack after being beaten and Tased by rioters. “I had my badge ripped off, my radio was ripped off, one of my ammunition magazines was stripped from my belt. And guys were trying to grab my gun and they were chanting, ‘Kill him with his own gun,’” he told reporters last week. The FBI has arrested dozens of protesters, some of whom outed themselves while bragging in social media posts. The bureau asks that anyone who recognizes these seven suspects contact them are 1-800-CALL-FBI.