FBI, U.S. Marshals Join Search for Missing Lyft Driver
VANISHED
The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service have joined in the search for a missing Lyft driver who hasn’t been heard from in nearly 10 days. Ella Goodie, 32, was last seen on March 9 heading for Texas on Interstate 10 in a 2012 Audi Q5, according to Scott, Louisiana police. In a Facebook post cited by The Acadiana Advocate, the nonprofit Aware Foundation said Goodie’s car was picked up by traffic cameras as it drove back into Louisiana on March 10. The vehicle was then seen on traffic cameras outside Dallas on the 11th. On Wednesday, authorities named 36-year-old Brandon Francisco of Mansura, Louisiana, as a person of interest in the case. He was scheduled to appear in court on the day Goodie disappeared, on charges stemming from a 2018 carjacking.