CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
FBI Warns of ‘Credible’ Threat to New Jersey Synagogues
‘CLOSELY MONITORING’
Read it at NBC New York
The FBI issued a warning Thursday that it had received “credible information” of a broad, wide-scale threat to synagogues in New Jersey. Although there’s not a specific plan under way, authorities said they issued the warning out of “an abundance of caution” so synagogues and community members could remain vigilant. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he’s been in touch with the FBI and Homeland Security about the threat. “We are closely monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected,” he said. The FBI is investigating to determine who’s behind the threat.