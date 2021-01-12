FBI Was Warned of Possible ‘War’ Before Capitol Riot Contradicting Official’s Claim
FORGOT ‘BOUT IT?
An FBI field office in Virginia warned their D.C. counterparts of possible violence ahead of Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, contradicting a top official’s claim that there was no warning ahead of the deadly riot, according to The Washington Post. “Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest,” the report from the FBI’s field office in Norfolk said, quoting an online thread. “Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die.” On Friday, Steven D’Antuono, head of the D.C. field office, told reporters that “there was no indication” of violence planned on Wednesday. According to an FBI agent familiar with the report, who spoke anonymously to the Post, officials in the D.C. office had been briefed on its contents the day before the riot.