FBI Whines About Paywall on Humiliating Kash Story

American singer-songwriter Oliver Tree, 32, died in a helicopter crash near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, according to CNN Brazil. The California musician, known for songs like “Life Goes On” and “Miss You,” was among six people killed after two helicopters collided mid-air above Recreio dos Bandeirantes, southwest of Rio de Janeiro, the outlet reported. Tree had just performed in São Paulo, Brazil, on June 6 as part of “The World’s First World Tour,” to support his latest album released in April, “Love You Madly Hate You Badly.” The June 6 show was only the fourth of more than 60 performances scheduled for the world tour. The artist, known for his signature bowl cut and 1980s-era aesthetic, signed to Atlantic Records in 2016 and released his first single “Welcome to L.A.” The former dubstep producer-turned-alt pop genre bender had garnered a massive social media following, amassing over 2.5 million followers on Instagram and upwards of 15 million on TikTok. Also among those killed in Sunday’s dual-helicopter crash was Argentinian YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known online as Gaspi.
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- 1American Pop Star Killed in Helicopter CrashBRUTALThe California singer had just begun his first-ever world tour.
- 212 Dead in Horror Plane CrashTAKE-OFF TRAGEDYThe plane full of skydivers had just taken off.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 3Trump Foe, 84, Rushed to Hospital in Medical ScareSudden HospitalizationThe Republican senator was admitted Sunday morning.
- 4FBI Whines About Paywall on Humiliating Kash StoryTRIGGEREDThe bureau said The New York Times would be held “accountable.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of KegelsPELVIC POWERSmile Makers’ Pelvic Partner is designed to make kegels more effective.
- 5Seth Rogen Reveals Where He Stands With James FrancoFRIENDSHIP FALLOUTThe two actors were collaborators for more than two decades.
- 6Shark Attacks Swimmer at Busy Inner-City BeachDANGEROUS WATERSThe woman is in critical condition.
- 7ICE Barbie Now Cosplaying as Haiti GangbusterNEW LOOKKristi Noem says she’s taking on gangs that have displaced millions of people.
- 8Tyra Banks Sues Netflix for DefamationCOURT BATTLEThe model alleges the producers created a “false narrative.”
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 9NBA Star Arrested on Weapons ChargeFEELING CAVALIERHe was later released on a $100 bond.
- 10Spencer Pratt Declares ‘War’ in L.A. After Election LossYIKESThe former reality TV star says Los Angeles cannot get rid of him “that easily.”
Twelve people, including the pilot, were killed when a private plane crashed in Missouri shortly after takeoff Sunday. The plane crashed around 11:30 a.m. after departing from Butler Memorial Airport. The plane was unable to climb to a sufficient altitude before attempting a landing near Business 49 Highway in Butler, about 65 miles south of Kansas City. The crash victims were reportedly employees and customers of Skydive Kansas City, and their pilot. Their identities have not been released. The company has been in business since 1998, serving the Kansas City, Topeka, and Overland Park communities. All lanes of the highway were closed on Sunday, with authorities investigating the crash. The FAA told The Daily Mail that the plane was a Pacific Aerospace P-750. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was taken to the hospital Sunday, a statement from his office said. “Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care,” the statement read. McConnell’s office did not provide more details of his hospitalization. The Daily Beast has reached out for comment. McConnell, 84, was hospitalized last year with flu-like symptoms, and has shown signs of frailty on the job, stumbling while fielding questions about ICE in October. McConnell, who is retiring when his term ends this year, is the longest-serving Senate majority leader, with a career spanning four decades. The Republican leader has criticized Donald Trump, 80, and members of his administration over foreign policy, and voted against appointing Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.
FBI Whines About Paywall on Humiliating Kash Story
The FBI raged at The New York Times for its latest damning report on Director Kash Patel being behind a paywall. On its official X account, the FBI Rapid Response team claimed, “The FAILING @nytimes seems to be having a hard time adjusting to a new reality. That’s why everything is behind a paywall because they need the money!” It then claimed that the outlet would be held “accountable” for its reporting. In reality, the Times is the most subscribed to newspaper in the U.S., boasting at least 10 million subscribers. Nearly every article from the Times is placed behind a paywall. The report from the Times detailed Patel’s six defamation lawsuits filed against news media companies over the last seven years, including his most recent lawsuit demanding $250 million in damages from The Atlantic over its bombshell report detailing allegations of “erratic” behavior and heavy drinking.
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Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.
According to the premium sexual wellness brand Smile Makers, experts have recently flagged a surprisingly common problem with pelvic floor exercises: most people doing Kegels are doing them wrong—especially when it comes to the releasing part of the exercise. Many people unknowingly over-tense their pelvic floor and never fully let go, which can reduce the benefits of kegels and even weaken the pelvic floor rather than strengthening it. Smile Makers Collection’s Pelvic Partner was designed specifically to help people do kegels correctly—and make them more effective.
Pelvic Partner is a pelvic floor trainer engineered around awareness and habit-building rather than data, gamification, or app fatigue. It features 360-degree squeeze-sensor technology that detects contractions all the way around the device. The gentle vibration during contraction stops only when the user fully relaxes, allowing users to literally feel the difference between engaging and releasing.
The pelvic floor training device is also equipped with multiple modes that increase resistance over time (just like strength training), and the long, flexible stem makes positioning comfortable. Right now is a great time to get yours with our exclusive 20 percent off discount using code: THEDAILYBEAST.
Actor Seth Rogen, 44, has spoken out about the current state of his relationship with former longtime friend and decades-long collaborator James Franco, 48, following allegations of sexual misconduct in 2018. “I honestly think the nuance of it is too personal for me to get into right now,” Rogen said in an interview with The New York Times after revealing they no longer speak. The two actors were collaborators for over two decades, working together on shows like Freaks and Geeks and for hit movies such as The Interview and The Disaster Artist. However, after allegations surfaced that Franco behaved inappropriately toward female students at an acting school he co-founded, Rogen said he would not work with Franco again. “It is a very personal thing. There’s the public-facing side of it, which I’ve spoken about, and I have the same stance publicly that I’ve had, and I think the proof is in the pudding — I have not worked with him in years,” Rogen added. On a personal level, Rogen says their relationship is more complicated. “But the personal side of it is just so nuanced, and it involves people that I don’t know if I should be dragging into this. I don’t know what I would benefit from getting deeply into it.” Franco settled a class action lawsuit with his accusers in June 2021, paying $2.235 million to a group of women who alleged they paid monthly tuition to attend his acting school for opportunities but were instead subjected to “intimidating and sexual objectification.”
A woman swimming laps close to shore was attacked by a shark at Sydney’s Coogee Beach on Saturday morning. Witnesses said the woman was bitten on the torso, and there was a lot of blood in the water. “The woman was pulled from the water by members of the public who commenced first aid before the arrival of emergency services,” a New South Wales Police spokesperson said. The 35-year-old woman was given first aid at the scene while they waited for a helicopter to airlift her to hospital. “Police cleared nearby Coogee Oval to facilitate the landing of the Careflight helicopter to airlift the woman to hospital.” Waverley Council, the municipal body that oversees Coogee beach in Sydney’s inner-east, said they had closed all beaches following the attack as a precaution. Since January, there have been nine reported shark attacks off the Australian coast, four fatal.
Kristi Noem says she has a new mission after she was fired as Homeland Security secretary and given a new hastily created role in government. In an interview on Saturday discussing her work as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, Noem said she’s planning to take on gangs in Haiti that control around 90 percent of the capital and have displaced around 1.5 million people, according to the United Nations. “Haiti is an area that has been a lost cause for a very long time,” Noem, 54, told Newsmax anchor Greta Van Susteren, 72. “We’ve got some gang suppression forces that we’re going to be working to get into that country,” she added. Noem, the first Cabinet member to be removed by President Donald Trump, 79, in his second term, went on to predict that the Shield of the Americas will be “stronger than NATO” as it brings countries “into alignment with American values.” In her previous role, Noem was widely mocked for wearing law enforcement and military-style gear for photo-ops, though her new role does not seem to have afforded her that opportunity. “My background is I’m a farmer and a rancher that served in government, in Congress, as governor, and then as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Noem said at a summit in March, where she thanked Trump for creating the role for her.
Tyra Banks is suing Netflix for defamation over the docuseries Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, which premiered on the streaming platform in February and prominently featured the model. In a copy of the lawsuit filed by the 52-year-old Banks on Saturday and obtained by People, she claims that just 16 minutes of her three-hour interview were used in the docuseries, and that the clips were “stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed.” Banks alleges the producers created a “false narrative,” claiming she was not informed that contestant Shandi Sullivan, 44, who appeared in the docuseries, would later describe being sexually assaulted while filming America’s Next Top Model, and that she was not given an opportunity to respond to accusations. It also states that during her Netflix interview, Banks acknowledged she remembered Sullivan’s account. The Daily Beast has reached out to Netflix for comment.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.
If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.
An NBA star was arrested on a misdemeanor charge in Texas after he was caught carrying a firearm. James Harden, the 36-year-old point and shooting guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was arrested in Houston around 3:41 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to Harris County court records. The charging document filed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, obtained by People magazine, indicated that Harden was knowingly carrying a handgun outside of a holster in plain view inside his vehicle. It was not immediately clear why authorities pulled him over. The basketball star was released on a $100 bond later in the day and a hearing date has been set for June 22. In a statement to People, a representative for the Cavaliers said the team was “aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information.” “We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available,” the spokesperson added. “At this time, we will have no further comment.”
Spencer Pratt has responded to his loss in the Los Angeles mayoral race in a fiery rant posted to Instagram. “Hey morons, I didn’t get in this for political power,” says Pratt, a Republican and former reality TV star. “I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing’s changed.” Despite Pratt’s third-place finish, nine points behind the incumbent Karen Bass and 2.7 points behind Councilwoman Nithya Raman, he declared he will maintain influence over the country’s second-largest city. “It’s war,” Pratt says in the clip, adding, “You think you can get rid of me that easily?” He also listed people who he claims will leave the city because of his loss. “You have no idea how bad things are going to get for this city,” he claimed, adding that he is sitting on incriminating video of one of the two “commie animals” currently still in the race, referring to Raman and Bass, who are both Democrats. He gave no details on the contents of this video or how he obtained it, but claims the FBI will be “breaking down [their] doors.”