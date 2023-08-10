FBI Whistleblower Alleged Bosses ‘Suppressed’ Trumpworld Probes: Report
‘HIGHLY SUSPICIOUS’
Officials at the FBI “suppressed” efforts to investigate members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle, a counterintelligence agent in the bureau told Congress, according to Insider. The outlet reported Wednesday that the agent, a 14-year veteran with the FBI, prepared a 22-page statement for staffers of the Senate Judiciary Committee in which he claimed his supervisors interfered in his work in “a highly suspicious suppression of investigations and intelligence-gathering” that aimed to protect “certain politically active figures,” including “anyone in the [Trump] White House and any former or current associates of President Trump.” The statement was apparently leaked and posted to Substack last month. In an interview with Insider, which independently obtained a copy of the statement, the agent said he was ordered to stop looking into Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies in an Aug. 2022 meeting that he characterized as the culmination of years of upper-level efforts to frustrate his work. Scott Horton, an attorney representing the whistleblower, told Insider that it was “highly unfortunate” his client’s statement had been leaked. “We’re in the preliminary stages of a confidential process,” he said. “I’m unable to make any other comment.”