FBI Whistleblowers Admit Taking Money From Ex-Trump Official
GRILLED
Two former FBI employees acting as so-called whistleblowers about the federal government's unfair persecution of conservatives on Thursday admitted that they had received money from a former adviser to Donald Trump. At a hearing of Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, suspended FBI special agent Garret O’Boyle and former FBI special agent Steve Friend both said they’d taken money from Kash Patel. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) pressed both on the payments, with Friend saying that he had received a “donation” from Patel last November. “Are you a charitable organization?” Goldman asked. “I was an unpaid, indefinitely suspended man trying to feed his family,” Friend answered. “And he’s reached out to me and said he wanted to give me a donation.” When asked if he thought the payments from Patel were “appropriate,” Jordan on Thursday thundered: “They got a family! How are they supposed to feed their family?”