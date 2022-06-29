FCC Boss Demands Google and Apple Pull Sketchy TikTok From App Stores
‘SHEEP’S CLOTHING’
President Joe Biden may have nixed Donald Trump’s attempt to ban TikTok but the U.S. government’s fight against the app is not over. On Wednesday, Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr tweeted a letter directed at Google and Apple executives Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook, calling the app a “sophisticated surveillance tool” that needs to be pulled from app stores immediately. He referenced a BuzzFeed News report that said employees of the Beijing-based company accessed U.S. users’ private information multiple times, adding to the “overwhelming body of evidence that TikTok presents a serious national security threat.” “TikTok is not what it appears to be on the surface,” Carr wrote. “It is not just an app for sharing funny videos or memes. That’s the sheep’s clothing.” Carr said Sundai and Cook have until July 8 to remove the app or provide an explanation as to why TikTok’s practices don’t “run afoul” of their policies.