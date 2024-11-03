Cheat Sheet
1

FCC Commissioner Says Kamala Harris’ SNL Appearance Violated ‘Equal Time’ Rule

SNUBBED
Sean Craig
Published 11.03.24 10:17AM EST 
Comedian Maya Rudolph and Democratic Presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appear on NBC's Saturday Night Live November 2, 2024 in New York City.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner appointed by former President Donald Trump claimed Vice President Kamala Harris‘ cameo on NBC’s Saturday Night Live violated the federal “equal time” rule that requires broadcasters to give political candidates the same chance to appear on air. “The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct—a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election,” tweeted Brendan Carr, after news of Harris’ appearance on the show broke on Saturday. Carr noted that former FCC chair and Barack Obama appointee Tom Wheeler pledged to enforce the rule in 2015 when Trump and Hillary Clinton appeared on the show. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels said in September that there were no plans to host Harris or Trump, citing the “equal time” rule. Harris ultimately was welcomed on, appearing in a sketch where she and a fictional version of herself, played by comedian Maya Rudolph, gave each other a pre-election pep talk. The Trump campaign‘s most notable attempt at comedy will likely end up being the disastrous, racist set by comic Tony Hinchcliffe at the Republican nominee’s MAGA rally in New York City last weekend.

2
Epstein Claimed: Trump Liked to F**k His Friends’ Wives
BOSOM BUDDIES
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Updated 11.02.24 10:57PM EDT 
Published 11.02.24 10:20PM EDT 
Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
Tapes recorded by author Michael Wolff reveal Trump had a closer relationship with Jeffrey Epstein than he let on. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein alleged that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump was his “closest friend” in tapes exclusively obtained by the Daily Beast from author Michael Wolff. What’s more is Epstein claimed to be so close with Trump that he allegedly knew the intimate details of his sexual proclivities, as well as his first time with former First Lady Melania. Epstein’s revelations were recorded during a August 2017 conversation with author Michael Wolff, who was researching his bestseller Fire and Fury at the time. Epstein claimed that Trump first slept with Melania on his plane, Lolita Express, and he referred to Trump as “charming,” and “always fun” but an ultimately friendless person who liked to “f--- the wives of his best friends.” Despite Trump claiming to have limited dealings with Epstein, the recordings paint a different picture of their relationship, with Epstein being someone who intimately knew Trump‘s life and psyche. Epstein alleged that Trump had scalp reduction surgery for baldness and called himself “The Trumpster” in private. And according to Epstein in the recordings, he only knew this because he was Trump’s “closest friend for 10 years.”

Read it at Daily Beast

3
‘Don’t Do This Again’: Harrison Ford Endorses Kamala Harris
‘WE’LL MOVE FORWARD’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.02.24 8:29PM EDT 
Harrison Ford.
Harrison Ford endorsed Kamala Harris. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Harrison Ford endorsed Kamala Harris just three days before the presidential election. In a series of three videos released in partnership with the Harris-Walz campaign, the 82-year-old Indiana Jones star spelled out why he thinks Donald Trump is unfit to run the country. “When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention,” Ford said in one clip. “They’re telling us something important. These aren’t soft people. They’re governors, generals, standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for.” He argued that Harris would uphold America’s democratic ideals. “The truth is this, Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas, and then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them,” he said. “We’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward.” Ford is only the latest celebrity to endorse Harris. She has garnered support from the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and LeBron James, among others.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

4
‘L.A. Law’ and ‘Dharma & Greg’ Actor Alan Rachins Dead at 82
RIP
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Updated 11.02.24 9:19PM EDT 
Published 11.02.24 5:50PM EDT 
Alan Rachins in CBS legal drama “L.A. Law”
Alan Rachins was known for several dynamic roles across TV, theater and film. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Actor Alan Rachins, known for starring in a string of ’90s cult classics across TV and film, has died. According to reports, he was 82. Rachins’ wife, fellow actor Joanna Frank, told The Hollywood Reporter that he died of heart failure in his sleep Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Rachins’ career kicked off in the mid-1970s with bit roles in TV movies. His breakthrough came in 1986 when he was cast as Douglas Brackman, Jr. in the legal drama L.A. Law, lasting eight seasons with the help of his TV producer late brother-in-law Steven Bochco. Frank also landed a role on the show, playing his feuding spouse, and Rachins went on to have an acclaimed career that including a long-running role in the sitcom Dharma & Greg, appearing for 18 months in the musical revue Oh! Calcutta, as well as appearing in the cult classic, Showgirls, receiving several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations throughout his career.

5
Another Iconic U.S. Chain Restaurant Files for Bankruptcy
HAPPY HOUR OVER?
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.02.24 3:10PM EDT 
A TGI Fridays location.
TGI Fridays has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Steve Pfost/Newsday via Getty Images

The popular sit-down restaurant chain TGI Fridays has filed for bankruptcy in an effort to “ensure the long-term viability of the brand,” citing financial difficulties after a pandemic-driven downturn. “The next steps announced today are difficult but necessary actions to protect the best interests of our stakeholders, including our domestic and international franchisees and our valued team members around the world,” Rohit Manocha, the company’s executive chairman, wrote in a statement Saturday. “This restructuring will allow our go forward restaurants to proceed with an optimized corporate infrastructure that enables them to reach their full potential.” The bar and grill, known for its American food offerings and its kitschy but comfortable atmosphere, had closed dozens of locations in the weeks and months leading up to the bankruptcy announcement. TGI Fridays isn’t the only restaurant chain that has struggled to recover after the pandemic drove diners away. Red Lobster and Buca di Beppo, too, both filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in recent months.

Read it at CNN

6
Comedian Who Found Fame During Covid Pandemic Dies at 63
GONE TOO SOON
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Published 11.02.24 8:53AM EDT 
Nicola Sturgeon and comedian Janey Godley
Nicola Sturgeon and comedian Janey Godley. X

Scottish comedian Janey Godley, who found fame during the pandemic when she dubbed comedy videos spoofing Scotland’s political leader Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings, has died aged 63, her family has announced. Godley had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021 and shared in September this year that her “chemo ran out of options.” She made headlines in 2016 when she held up a sign stating “Trump is a c---” outside Donald Trump’s Turnberry Golf Resort. Last month, Godley went viral on social media again as she shared a picture of herself holding a t-shirt which said: “Trump is still a c---.” Sturgeon paid tribute to Godley on X, calling her “one of the funniest people I have ever known.”

Read it at BBC

7
Ryan Reynolds Fires Back After Martha Stewart Says He’s ‘Not So Funny’
‘UNEXPECTEDLY SPRY’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.02.24 1:42PM EDT 
Ryan Reynolds and Martha Stewart
Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds has returned fire after Martha Stewart said the Deadpool star was “not so funny in real life.” Stewart got candid on the game show Rent Free when she was trying to guess what celebrities respondents had selected as the most fun person to hang out with. Although she was certain that her good friend Snoop Dogg would be on the list, Stewart was less effusive in her prediction that Reynolds would show up. “He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face—Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?” she said. “And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life,” she added. “No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.” When pressed on her surprising take, Stewart doubled down: “He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again.” Reynolds wasn’t going to let Stewart get the last laugh, however. His rejoinder came in the form of a light-hearted X post on Saturday, in which he wrote: “I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.”

Read it at People

8
‘Ghost Hunters’ Star Backs Up Tucker Carlson on His Bloody Demonic Encounter
TIME FOR AN EXORCISM?
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.02.24 3:45PM EDT 
Tucker Carlson.
An expert has come to Tucker Carlson’s defense over his alleged demonic encounter. Mike Segar/Reuters

An expert has come to Tucker Carlson’s defense over the right-wing pundit’s wild claim that an attack by a literal demon while he was sleeping left him with bloody claw marks. Steve Gonsalves, a star of the hit reality show Ghost Hunters, said that critics shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss Carlson’s supernatural experience, which had made the former Fox News host the object of online mockery. “I don’t think he made that up,” Gonsalves told TMZ. “Did his dogs do it, maybe? Who knows.” The paranormal investigator was hopeful that Carlson’s courage in speaking out, despite the prospect of relentless ridicule, could inspire others to open up about their own spectral and demonic run-ins. “It’s really cool to see somebody… of his voice—you know, that caliber of a platform and voice—to say something so extreme happened to him,” he said. “I think it’ll put a lot of bravery out there for folks who have had those type of experiences, but who are afraid to talk about them because they’re afraid of being made fun of.”

Read it at TMZ

9
Surfer Loses Part of His Leg After Shark Attack in Hawaii
‘I STILL LOVE THE OCEAN’
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Published 11.02.24 11:14AM EDT 
Maui surfer identified only as Kenji
Maui surfer identified only as Kenji. GoFundMe

A 61-year-old surfer is lucky to be alive after a shark attack at Waiehu Beach Park in Maui on Friday morning, police said. Identified as “Kenji” as part of a GoFundMe to help with his recovery, the local surfer was bitten on the leg shortly after 7 a.m. while sitting on his surfboard. Other surfers reportedly helped him get back to shore after hearing his screams. His right leg was “completely severed just below the knee,” Maui County said in a statement. “I would like to commend the patient for his strength and wherewithal, getting himself to shore. I mean, that’s extraordinary. Whatever Good Samaritans offered assistance, I’d like to commend them as well,” said Maui Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea. “Maui Police Department for their quick action applying two combat application tourniquets to the patient’s leg. That action is often the difference between life and death and of course our own personnel and American Medical Response for the professional services.” Kenji’s friends revealed the surfer said “I still love the ocean” after recovering from surgery.

Read it at Hawaii News Now

10
Idaho Health Department Is First to Ban Giving COVID-19 Vaccines
CALLNG THE SHOTS
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.01.24 7:34PM EDT 
Published 11.01.24 6:31PM EDT 
COVID-19 Vaccine
The Southwest District Health Department board voted in a narrow decision to ban COVID-19 vaccinations. Michele Tantussi/REUTERS

A regional public health department in Idaho has outright banned COVID-19 jabs, the Associated Press reported Friday. The Southwest District Health Department board, which governs six counties along the Idaho-Oregon border, voted 4-3 against the recommendations of the district’s medical director, Dr. Perry Jansen. “Our request of the board is that we would be able to carry and offer those [vaccines], recognizing that we always have these discussions of risks and benefits,” Jansen said at the meeting last month. “This is not a blind, everybody-gets-a-shot approach. This is a thoughtful approach.” The ban appears to be the first such instance of a U.S. governmental body blocking inoculations, the AP noted. Vaccine misinformation has been proliferated not only at the local and state levels but also nationally by the likes of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump’s transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick.

Read it at Associated Press

