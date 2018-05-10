FCC: Net Neutrality Rules Will End on June 11

CHEAT SHEET
The Federal Communications Commission sent out a notice Thursday announcing that the Obama-era net neutrality rules will end on June 11, according to Reuters. While the Senate is still slated to vote on a repeal of the FCC’s decision sometime next week, that vote is likely to be an “uphill battle” as the House would likely vote it down. After the rules are repealed, Internet providers will be able to “block or slow websites as long as they disclose the practice,” which is a big win for companies like AT&T, Comcast, Facebook, and Google. A group of 22 attorneys general re-filed lawsuits in February in an attempt to “block the new rules from taking effect.”