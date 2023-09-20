‘F*ck You, Fascist!’: Charlie Kirk Drowned Out by Protesters on Arizona College Visit

Read it at Mediaite
Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was drowned out by protesters chanting “Fuck you, fascist!” during an appearance at Northern Arizona University. Mediaite reported that the Turning Point USA founder visited the university on Tuesday for a debate entitled “Prove Me Wrong: The Government is Lying to You.” Awaiting Kirk was a swarm of rowdy protesters carrying signs including “Facists [sic] fuck off!” “Charlie Kirk has a small face,” “Trans rights = human rights,” and “Charlie K. is a piss baby.” Mediaite said Kirk set up a booth to debate students only to be “drowned out by screaming students, bullhorns, and even a brass band.”