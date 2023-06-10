FDA Advisers Endorse Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug

Read it at Reuters
An experimental and controversial treatment for Alzheimer’s disease is another step closer to full approval by the Food and Drug Administration. A panel of independent advisers voted 6-0 on Friday that Leqembi can benefit patients, a finding based on clinical trial data that showed it slowed cognitive decline by 27 percent over an 18-month period. However, the drug does not reverse Alzheimer’s and some experts have raised questions about serious side effects and the $25,000-a-year price tag.