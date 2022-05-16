FDA and Abbott Nutrition Announce Plans to Safely Reopen Bacteria-Riddled Baby Formula Plant
SNACK TIME
The Food and Drug Administration and Abbott Nutrition, a leading baby formula manufacturer, announced a plan Monday to resume operations at the plant’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan. The plant was shut down after inspectors found evidence of bacteria, which contributed to a nationwide baby formula shortage. ABC reports that the agreement outlines “the steps necessary to resume production and maintain the facility.” But once operations resume, it could still be six to eight weeks until formula is back on the shelves, Abbott representatives confirmed. “Our number one priority is getting infants and families the high-quality formulas they need,” Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer of Abbott, said. “This is a major step toward re-opening our Sturgis facility so we can ease the nationwide formula shortage. We look forward to working with the FDA to quickly and safely re-open the facility.”