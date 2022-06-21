FDA Wants to Lower the Level of Nicotine in Cigarettes
QUIT IT
In a move that would make the U.S. a leader in anti-smoking efforts, the FDA is planning to demand that tobacco companies cut the level of nicotine in cigarettes in order to make them less addictive. The New York Times reported that the proposal, which was posted on a government website, is far from guaranteed, as there are already indications of strong pushback from the tobacco industry and conservative lawmakers who believe that the regulations could signify government overreach. Such legal and political obstacles could take years to navigate—in fact, previous efforts to lower nicotine levels have struggled to overcome opposition. According to the CDC, about 480,000 people die prematurely each year from smoking-related causes, and the proposed guidelines would align with the White House’s goal of lowering cancer deaths.