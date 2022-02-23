FDA Approves Condom for Anal Sex for First Time

The FDA on Wednesday gave its first-ever approval to a condom for anal sex, a move that regulators hope will lead to greater usage and lower sexually transmitted infection rates. Of course, people have been using condoms for anal sex before this OK, but now a clinical trial for the ONE Male Condom has demonstrated it’s safe and effective. “The risk of STI transmission during anal intercourse is significantly higher than during vaginal intercourse. The FDA’s authorization of a condom that is specifically indicated, evaluated and labeled for anal intercourse may improve the likelihood of condom use during anal intercourse,” said FDA official Courtney Lias. The natural rubber latex condoms—which come in 54 sizes—can also be used for vaginal intercourse.
