FDA Authorizes Experimental Regeneron Drug Used to Treat Trump’s COVID-19
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the experimental antibody drug taken by President Donald Trump to treat his coronavirus infection for general use Saturday. The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals drug mimics the body’s immune response to prevent the development of a severe case of COVID-19, and though it has been shown to mitigate the effects of the virus, Trump falsely called the drug cocktail a “cure” for the respiratory disease after receiving it and recovering. The FDA granted emergency use authorization to Eli Lilly for a similar drug Nov. 9. Though both are authorized for treatment, they are expected to be in short supply.