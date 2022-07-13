CHEAT SHEET
FDA Authorizes a Fourth COVID Vaccine as New Variant Surges
On Wednesday, the FDA approved Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the fourth shot available in the country, The Hill reported. Novavax’s shot, which requires two doses three weeks apart, is available for Americans 18 and older, and may appeal to unvaccinated adults since it was manufactured with more traditional technology than other available vaccines. The authorization comes as the White House pushes for more vaccination—as of now, about 77 percent of adults have gotten two doses—to protect against the highly contagious, increasingly dominant new BA.5 variant. Novavax’s shot is currently used in 170 other nations.