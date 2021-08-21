CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
FDA Is Fed Up With COVID Truthers Taking Horse Paste: ‘Seriously, Y’all’
IDIOTS
You know it’s bad when the Food and Drug Administration has to take to Twitter on a Saturday to encourage people not to take the “horse paste” drug ivermectin to fight COVID-19. “You are not a horse. You are not a cow,” the agency tweeted, not bothering to dance around the facts. “Seriously, y’all. Stop it.” Ivermectin, a drug used in different forms for both animals and people, has become a fever dream COVID-19 treatment among conservatives, even as studies touting its benefits have either been withdrawn or discredited. It’s led to an increase in calls to state poison control centers from those who used the animal version of it, which The Daily Beast reported was readily available on Amazon.