FDA Issues Caution Against Use Of Hydroxychloroquine Outside of Hospital

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued a warning against prescribing hydroxychloroquine to patients infected with the deadly coronavirus outside of hospitals or clinical trials.

The drug, an anti-malarial medication that the FDA said causes heart risks that are too great to justify use on COVID-19 outside hospitals, has been repeatedly touted by President Donald Trump.

“The FDA is aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in patients with COVID-19 treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, often in combination with azithromycin,” the FDA wrote Friday. “We are also aware of the increased use of these medicines through outpatient prescriptions. Therefore, we would like to remind health care professionals and patients of the known risks associated with both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine.”

Despite the risks, the federal agency said Friday that hydroxychloroquine can still be used in hospitals and clinical trials, but it was not immediately clear whether some future planned trials will be stopped after the warning.

Hydroxychloroquine is a medication commonly used to treat malaria and certain autoimmune diseases, including lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.