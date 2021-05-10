CHEAT SHEET
    FDA Green-Lights Pfizer Vaccine for Younger Teens

    McCaffrey Blauner

    Breaking News Intern

    Justin Tallis/Getty

    On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that the Pfizer vaccine will be authorized for emergency use in children ages 12 to 15. This comes after Pfizer reported that the vaccine was extremely effective for teenagers during clinical trials, while noting that some did experience the same side effects as adults, such as fevers, chills, and headaches. “Today’s action allows a younger population to be protected from COVID-10, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and ending the pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. The final decision on vaccine use in teens will now be made by an advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expected to meet shortly and potentially issue a recommendation.

