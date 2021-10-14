CHEAT SHEET
FDA Panel Recommends Moderna Booster Shot for Same Groups as Pfizer
A panel of scientific experts that advises the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Thursday that the agency recommend people 65 and over, people 18 to 64 at risk of severe COVID-19 complications due to illness, and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection receive third shots of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. The agency recommended the same groups receive booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 19-0 to make the recommendation. The guidance is not binding, though the FDA is expected to follow it. The panel has not made a recommendation for when those outside of the specific groups should get a third shot.