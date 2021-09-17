FDA Panel Votes No on Pfizer COVID Boosters
NO ADDED JAB
You don’t need a third dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, according to the FDA’s scientific advisors. A panel that advises the FDA on vaccines voted Friday against recommending that Americans 16 and up get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one the agency has given full approval. The referendum on the additional jab was overwhelming, with 16 against and three in favor. The White House had come out strongly in favor of booster shots, recommending that most people get a third shot eight months after their second. Dr. Michael Kurilla, an official at the NIH and a committee member, said during the debate, “It’s unclear that everyone needs to be boosted, other than a subset of the population that clearly would be at high risk for serious disease.” The committee is expected to vote again on whether older and immunocompromised Americans should receive booster shots.