FDA: Paxlovid Does Not Cause COVID ‘Rebound’

Pfizer’s antiviral drug used to treat COVID in higher-risk patients has been dogged by complaints that it causes a rebound effect in which people get symptoms again. But the FDA says in a new report that rebound also occurs in people who did not take paxlovid—which can prevent COVID from becoming severe if given early enough—and appears to be part of the disease process in some. The FDA reviewed Pfizer’s clinical trials of paxlovid ahead of an an advisory committee meeting on whether to recommend full approval of the drug.