Feds Plan to Approve 6-Month COVID Booster: WSJ
The Food and Drug Administration is planning to announce that eligible adults should receive a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine six months from their second dose, shortening the initial recommendation of eight months, The Wall Street Journal reports. The FDA is expected to announce the new guidance on boosters in mid-September based on clinical trial data from adults who received third shots after six months. The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s preventative Monday. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s remain under emergency use authorization, though full approval for Moderna is expected in the coming months, according to the Journal.