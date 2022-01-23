FDA Push to Restrict Ron DeSantis’ Favorite Monoclonal Antibody COVID Treatment
SLAP IN THE FACE
The FDA is seeking to greatly restrict the use of monoclonal antibody treatments, which have not been proven a successful treatment in COVID-19 patients despite a move by some governors to recommend them. In particular, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has touted the treatments over vaccines, despite a lack of scientific backing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said they would take steps to limit the use of these treatments, according to CNN, since they do not neutralize the Omicron variant of the virus. The FDA seeks to also restrict the use of Regeneron, which has been pushed by the Florida governor—who opened dedicated clinics for the treatments—as an alternative to vaccines. Regeneron makers have even admitted their product does not work against the highly-contagious Omicron variant.