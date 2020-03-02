Read it at Axios
The Trump administration is investigating a Centers for Disease Control lab that made coronavirus test kits after a report of possible contamination, Axios reported. A top scientist from the Food and Drug Administration visited the Atlanta facility to make sure everything was going smoothly and was “alarmed by the procedures he witnessed,” Axios said. It’s not clear what the red flags were, but the FDA is now saying the problem was due to a “manufacturing issue” and has been resolved. The U.S. has reportedly tested just 3,600 or so people for the virus but is now allowing state labs to create their own tests as the outbreak spreads across the country.