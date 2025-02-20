Skip to Main Content
FDA Scientists Say They Were Told to Stop Using the Words ‘Woman’ and ‘Disabled’
LANGUAGE POLICE
A White House spokesperson told Reuters that the circulating list of banned words was an error.
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
Published
Feb. 20 2025
12:08PM EST
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Liam Archacki
News Reporter
liam.archacki@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.
here
.
