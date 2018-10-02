FDA Seizes Thousands of Docs in Surprise Raid on Juul

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it seized thousands of documents last week in a surprise inspection of e-cigarette maker Juul, CNBC reported. The scrutiny follows the Trump administration’s request for documents in April, as part of a larger investigation into marketing practices and minors. The raid “sought further documentation related to Juul’s sales and marketing practices, among other things,” according to an FDA statement. The administration has taken an increasingly adversarial stance as vaping has become popular among teens. “We look forward to presenting our plan to address youth access in the 60-day time frame as outlined by FDA,” Juul said Tuesday. “We want to be part of the solution in preventing underage use, and we believe it will take industry and regulators working together to restrict youth access.” On Sept. 12, the FDA said major e-cigarette makers had 60 days to submit plans to reduce teen use; six days later, the FDA commissioner issued a scathing letter in which he pledged to not “stop until this problem is solved.” E-cigarette brands also took a hit in the Senate on Tuesday, as Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) called for an immediate ban on flavored e-cigarettes and moves to curb online sales.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10