FDA Tells TikTok Teens: Please Don’t Do the ‘Benadryl Challenge’
NOT A DRILL
The Food and Drug Administration has been forced to issue a warning following reports that “Benadryl Challenge” videos on TikTok have landed teens in hospital, and may have caused a death. This month, it was reported that a 15-year-old girl in Oklahoma City died after taking part in the challenge, in which users take a dozen doses of diphenhydramine hydrochloride, the active ingredient in Benadryl. The FDA cited reports of teens ending up in hospital or dying after taking part, saying: “We are investigating these reports and conducting a review to determine if additional cases have been reported.” The FDA has urged TikTok to remove videos of the challenge and to look out for new posts. “Health-care professionals should be aware that the ‘Benadryl Challenge’ is occurring among teens and alert their caregivers about it,” the agency said.