FDA to Ban Sales of Fruity E-Cigarette Pods
The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly planning to ban the sale of fruity-flavored e-cigarette pods, but the ban won't apply to tank vaping systems that are not popular with minors. According to The Wall Street Journal, the ban bars every flavor except tobacco or menthol, and is expected to be announced as soon as Friday. The ban won't apply to open-tank vaping devices—commonly found in vape shops—that allow users to mix their own nicotine liquid. This is seen as a compromise between Trump officials wanting to crack down on the popularity of vaping among teens and those concerned about the ban's business impact and potential political effects. This comes after Trump recently signed legislation that bans tobacco and e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 21.