FDA to Implement Stricter Benchmarks for Coronavirus Vaccine
HIGH STANDARDS
The Food and Drug Administration is planning to announce new, stricter benchmarks to measure the effectiveness and safety of a coronavirus vaccine, The Washington Post reports. Plans for increased scrutiny of a potential emergency use authorization come following President Donald Trump’s optimistic predictions that a vaccine will be available by the November presidential election, and the change in protocol will likely prevent a rollout by Election Day. The FDA will require drugmakers to track participants in clinical trials for a median of two months after they are given a second shot, according to the Post. The agency previously stated that a vaccine will need to be 50 percent more effective than a placebo to receive authorization.