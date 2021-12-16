FDA Lifts Restrictions on Abortion Pill
SMALL WIN
The federal government lifted a restriction on access to abortion pills on Thursday, allowing doctors to prescribe the medication over telehealth consultations and mail it to patients who previously had to pick it up in person from hospitals and clinics. The Food and Drug Administration’s order widens the availability of what’s known as medication abortion, a two-drug regimen. However, individual state restrictions will still stand. This year alone, six states have banned the mailing of pills. Seven passed legislation requiring in-person dispensing, for a total of 19 states that restrict providers’ ability to prescribe medication abortion via telehealth. The FDA’s decision also comes as the Supreme Court weighs imposing further restrictions on abortion, or overturning altogether the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the procedure.
The in-person pickup rule was waived temporarily in April by the FDA due to the pandemic and a lack of “serious safety concerns” over mailing procedures. A month later, the Biden administration said the FDA would review the waiver to decide whether it should be permanent. Thursday’s announcement enshrines the suspension for good.